Analyzing Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A Ascend Wellness -21.54% -35.74% -7.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Glucose Health and Ascend Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Glucose Health.

This table compares Glucose Health and Ascend Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 46.99 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.09 -$122.66 million ($0.46) -4.57

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Glucose Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glucose Health beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

