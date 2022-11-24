Anthony Colaluca, Jr. Buys 35,000 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MultiPlan Stock Up 13.0 %

MPLN stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MultiPlan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 171.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 284.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

