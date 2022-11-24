Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,500.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,175.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,219.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

