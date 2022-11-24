Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,658,166 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

