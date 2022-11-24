Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

