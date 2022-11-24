Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,607 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

