Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,210 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in eBay by 10,304.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Dividend Announcement

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -411.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $73.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

