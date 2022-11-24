Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,153,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

