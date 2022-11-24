Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 26,300.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.08 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

