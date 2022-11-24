Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $56.10 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $69.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.