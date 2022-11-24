Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Novartis Trading Down 0.5 %

About Novartis

NYSE NVS opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.