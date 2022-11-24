Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 14.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,182,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,743,000 after buying an additional 279,182 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% during the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 127,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 46.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $131.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $131.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,578,528 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.