Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $266.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,769 shares of company stock valued at $37,324,741 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.