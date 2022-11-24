Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

