Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.36 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

