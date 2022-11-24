Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

