Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 192.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,282 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 22.02 and a quick ratio of 22.02.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

