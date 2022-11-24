Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $449,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $1,544,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 9.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 41.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FMC by 17.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 841,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.25 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

