Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

