Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,933,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after acquiring an additional 741,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 141,635 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 93,874 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

