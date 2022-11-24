Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

