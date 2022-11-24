Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Autodesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk Stock Down 5.7 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $197.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.87. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.