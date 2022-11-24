Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 267 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 229,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $409.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $679.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,284. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

