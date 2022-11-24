Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 277,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 274,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

