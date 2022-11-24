Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 126.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after buying an additional 1,845,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 96.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,261,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

