Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 155.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after buying an additional 328,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after buying an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

