Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

