Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

ANET stock opened at $137.19 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $112.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,476 shares of company stock worth $8,515,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.