Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $315.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.