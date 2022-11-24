Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,086 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Allstate by 4.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 8.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,861,000 after acquiring an additional 54,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.
ALL stock opened at $134.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of -94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average is $126.58. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.
In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
