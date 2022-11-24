Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,117 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSP stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.