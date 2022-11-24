Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,776 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

