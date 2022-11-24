Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APVO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

