Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on APVO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
APVO stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
