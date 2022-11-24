Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APVO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

