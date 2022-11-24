ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($40.82) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MT stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.