Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ACGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

