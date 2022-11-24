Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCO. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,492,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,269,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after buying an additional 1,030,193 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.