Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCO. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
