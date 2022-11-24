Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ARCT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $435.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

