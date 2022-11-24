Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APAM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

