Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $89.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arvinas to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.
Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.89.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
