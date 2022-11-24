ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to €680.00 at Societe Generale

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Societe Generale from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.
ASML Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $603.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.11. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $832.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.