ATB Capital Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$37.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.87.
Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$27.06 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.86 and a twelve month high of C$31.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37.
In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98. In related news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total transaction of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,009,620.30.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
