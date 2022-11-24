Atria Investments LLC Buys New Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,527.5% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 189,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 182,589 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,808.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

DBMF stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

