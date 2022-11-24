Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $186.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.90. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.