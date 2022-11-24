Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,951,000 after purchasing an additional 766,098 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 169.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 185.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 120,483 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $266,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

