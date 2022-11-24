Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in América Móvil by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

AMX opened at $20.44 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

AMX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

