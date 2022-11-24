Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70, Yahoo Finance reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Autodesk Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $197.07 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.79 and a 200 day moving average of $198.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
