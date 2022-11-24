Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Down 5.7 %

ADSK stock opened at $197.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 205,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,538,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

