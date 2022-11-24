Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 60.41%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at $494,999,743.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

