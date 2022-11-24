Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

