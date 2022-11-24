Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 565

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 564 ($6.67) to GBX 565 ($6.68) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.15) to GBX 485 ($5.73) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($31.93) to GBX 2,675 ($31.63) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 535 ($6.33) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.38) to GBX 480 ($5.68) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $810.00.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

